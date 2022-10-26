Hasina congratulates new British Prime Minister Sunak, Italy’s Meloni

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated two new prime ministers, Britain’s Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni who is the first woman to hold this position.
In separate letters to her new British and Italian counterparts, she extended her “heartiest congratulations” on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh.
"It makes me happy to see a young Briton of South Asian heritage of your credentials and dynamism in this top leadership position," she wrote to Sunak, adding, "I wish your excellence in serving the British people and promoting peace worldwide shall be a testament to your visionary leadership."
"Bangladesh and the United Kingdom enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in our shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance," Hasina said.
Highlighting the golden jubilee of friendship, she said, "This year, as we celebrate 50 years of friendship between our two Commonwealth nations, I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency in further strengthening our long-standing political, economic and strategic partnerships".
Hasina also extended greetings to the friendly Italian people as they endorsed their historic mandate in Meloni's “visionary leadership” and elected her as the first woman leader in the country’s history.
"I am confident Italy will find a wider path of economic prosperity under your charismatic stewardship despite all odds and global challenges," Hasina wrote.
"Bangladesh and Italy have enjoyed an excellent bilateral relationship since our independence," she said, adding: "Our relations have grown in many dimensions, with particular focuses on people-to-people contact in various forms, trade, investment and common position on issues of international concern".
The prime minister said, “We are keen to further proliferate and strengthen the existing relations in more potential sectors, such as agriculture, ICT, civil aviation and the manufacturing industry depending on the factors endowment".
"As we celebrate the golden jubilee of the establishment of diplomatic relations, I believe it is high time to revitalise the whole gamut of cooperation. In this regard, I look forward to working closely with you during your time in the office ahead," she added.
Hasina invited Meloni to visit Bangladesh at her convenience.