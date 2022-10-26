Hasina congratulates new British Prime Minister Sunak, Italy’s Meloni

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated two new prime ministers, Britain’s Rishi Sunak and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni who is the first woman to hold this position.

In separate letters to her new British and Italian counterparts, she extended her “heartiest congratulations” on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh.

"It makes me happy to see a young Briton of South Asian heritage of your credentials and dynamism in this top leadership position," she wrote to Sunak, adding, "I wish your excellence in serving the British people and promoting peace worldwide shall be a testament to your visionary leadership."