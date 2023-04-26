Testimony in Trump rape accuser's civil trial starts, as Trump attacks claim

Testimony began on Wednesday at the civil trial for a nearly 30-year-old rape claim against Donald Trump in Manhattan, where a former Elle magazine advice columnist accuses the former US president of sexually assaulting her and then lying about it.

E Jean Carroll has said Trump maneuvered her into a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, after seeking her help in buying lingerie for another woman.

Carroll, 79, said that once they were alone, Trump shut the door, forced her against a wall and raped her, until she was able to flee after two or three minutes.

Trump, 76, has forcefully denied raping Carroll, saying she was not his "type" and made up the claim to promote her 2019 memoir, "What Do We Need Men For?"

He is not attending the trial. Nor is he required to be there. Carroll does not plan to call Trump as a witness, and Trump's lawyers have signaled he may not testify.

Trump nonetheless stood by his criticism of Carroll in two posts on Wednesday on his Truth Social platform.

"Does anybody believe that I would take a then almost 60 year old woman that I didn't know, from the front door of a very crowded department store, (with me being very well known, to put it mildly!), into a tiny dressing room," Trump wrote. "She didn’t scream? There are no witnesses? Nobody saw this?"