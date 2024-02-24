BNP leaders meet US Deputy Assistant Secretary Afreen

Afreen Akhter, the US deputy assistant secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, has held an hour-long closed-door meeting with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, declined to reveal if they discussed the recent election boycotted by the party, or jailing of senior leaders after the meeting held at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday afternoon.

None from the US delegation briefed the media after the meeting.

The high-level three-member delegation from the United States arrived in Dhaka this morning.