Nafis Akhter Ahmed appointed as inaugural CEO of Shanta Life Insurance

Shanta Life Insurance has appointed Nafis Akhter Ahmed as its inaugural chief executive officer.

Ahmed has been in the insurance sector for over 22 years, serving in a number of roles in sales management, business development, distribution, corporate sales, market expansion, and strategic planning, according to a statement from the Shanta Holdings Ltd conglomerate on Wednesday.

Prior to this appointment, he was the chief corporate business officer of MetLife Bangladesh.

He has also developed deep relationships with the corporate sector through working closely with the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority in Bangladesh.

“Nafis is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the insurance sector in Bangladesh and the needs of clients,” said Shanta Life Insurance Chairman Khondoker Monir Uddin. "Over the past two decades, he has made significant contributions in various roles across different parts of our country. Nafis’ profound knowledge of the local landscape makes him an ideal leader for the insurance sector in Bangladesh.”