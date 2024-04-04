Nafis Akhter Ahmed appointed as inaugural CEO of Shanta Life Insurance

Shanta Life Insurance has appointed Nafis Akhter Ahmed as its inaugural chief executive officer.
Ahmed has been in the insurance sector for over 22 years, serving in a number of roles in sales management, business development, distribution, corporate sales, market expansion, and strategic planning, according to a statement from the Shanta Holdings Ltd conglomerate on Wednesday.
Prior to this appointment, he was the chief corporate business officer of MetLife Bangladesh.
He has also developed deep relationships with the corporate sector through working closely with the Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority in Bangladesh.
“Nafis is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the insurance sector in Bangladesh and the needs of clients,” said Shanta Life Insurance Chairman Khondoker Monir Uddin. "Over the past two decades, he has made significant contributions in various roles across different parts of our country. Nafis’ profound knowledge of the local landscape makes him an ideal leader for the insurance sector in Bangladesh.”
Speaking on his appointment, Nafis said, “It is an honour to be appointed CEO of Shanta Life Insurance. The economic landscape offers promising opportunities, and I am confident that our company is well-positioned to make meaningful contributions. I extend my gratitude to our future clients, prospective staff, regulatory authorities, and the communities we aim to serve. We are committed to delivering exceptional financial products and services as we build trust and establish ourselves in the market.”
Shanta Life Insurance is the fourth venture into the financial sector by the Shanta Holdings Ltd conglomerate, following Shanta Asset Management Ltd, Shanta Securities Ltd and Shanta Equity Ltd
“Shanta Life Insurance is committed to offering innovative and technology-driven insurance products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the Bangladeshi population. The company's dedication to ethics, professionalism, transparency, and customer-centric practices should set it on a path to success in the competitive insurance sector,” the company said in its press release.