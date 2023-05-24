 Police file cases over clash with BNP activists in Dhaka, name Gayeshwer Roy as suspect

Police have filed three cases with the New Market and Dhanmondi Police Stations over the clash with the BNP leaders and activists at the Science Laboratory intersection in Dhaka.

Sub-inspector Sabuj Mia filed one case complaining of an attack on police, said Shafiqul Gani Sabu, chief of the New Market Police Station.

At least 46 BNP members including Standing Committee Member Gayeshwer Chandra Roy and another 500 unidentified BNP activists were named in the case.

Two other cases were filed with the Dhanmondi Police Station with a complaint of an attack on police and vandalising vehicles.