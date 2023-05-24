    বাংলা

     Police file cases over clash with BNP activists in Dhaka, name Gayeshwer Roy as suspect

    As many as 600 BNP leaders and activists were named in three cases filed with the New Market and Dhanmondi Police Station

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 08:39 AM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 08:39 AM

     Police have filed three cases with the New Market and Dhanmondi Police Stations over the clash with the BNP leaders and activists at the Science Laboratory intersection in Dhaka.

     Sub-inspector Sabuj Mia filed one case complaining of an attack on police, said Shafiqul Gani Sabu, chief of the New Market Police Station.

     At least 46 BNP members including Standing Committee Member Gayeshwer Chandra Roy and another 500 unidentified BNP activists were named in the case.

     Two other cases were filed with the Dhanmondi Police Station with a complaint of an attack on police and vandalising vehicles.

    As many as 52 suspects were named in the two cases and 27 of them have already been arrested, Ikram Ali, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station told bdnews24.com.

     The BNP scheduled rallies in cities across the country on Tuesday with a 10-point demand including an end to the arrest and harassment of BNP activists, and the government to step down. As part of that programme, Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP organised a rally that started near Bangladesh Medical College in Dhanmondi and ended near the LabAid Hospital at the Science Laboratory intersection.

    The BNP activists clashed with police at the Science Laboratory intersection right after the programme ended. Many people were injured in the incident and a BRTC double-decker bus was vandalised and torched.

     Amid chases and counter-chases, police arrested BNP leader Sheikh Rabiul Islam Robi, who was a candidate in the last parliamentary election.

     Both police and the BNP traded blame for the clash. The BNP said police attacked their leaders and activists ‘unprovoked’ while they were returning home following the programme.

     On the other hand, police claimed the BNP activists ‘suddenly’ attacked them.

     “A group of BNP leaders and activists swooped down on police and disrupted the traffic. At least eight to nine policemen were injured in the attack and hence, we had to take action,” said DMP Deputy Commissioner Md Ashraf Hossain.

