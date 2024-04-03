Protesters urge Hasina to keep BUET free from student politics

Students protesting against recent political activities at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET have appealed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to keep the institution a politics-free zone.

To reinforce their request, they highlighted the precedent set by the founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who had kept BUET free from politics because he realised the institution is different in nature.

In an open letter addressed to Hasina, they invited her to the campus and see firsthand how it has evolved into an exemplary seat of learning in the past few years following a ban on student politics.

BUET clamped the ban in 2019 after the killing of student Abrar Fahad by activists of the ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Amid fresh protests, the university cancelled the seat in a residential hall of a BCL activist recently after he invited some central leaders to the campus.

Following a writ petition by the BCL activist, the High Court on Monday suspended the ban and asked why it should not be lifted permanently.