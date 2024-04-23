Fire breaks out on launch at Dhaka’s Shyambazar dock

A fire has broken out at a BIWTA launch moored at the Shyambazar dock in the capital.

The fire on the MV Bangali was reported around 1pm on Tuesday, according to Talha Bin Jashim of the Fire Service Control Room.

Two units from the Sadarghat Fire Station and one from the Postagola Fire Station were able to bring the fire under control around 1:45pm, said Anowarul Haque, assistant director of the Fire Service.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the launch, he said. There were no passengers on board the vessel at the time.

Authorities were not immediately able to confirm the cause of the fire or the extent of the damages.