37 arrested over fire safety irregularities in Dhaka restaurants

Parvez Islam, chief of Dhanmondi Police Station, said they arrested 19 people in the drives on 22 restaurants.

In Mirpur, 12 people were arrested in six restaurants, said local police station chief Munsi Sabbir Ahmed.

Gulshan Police Station chief said they did not make any arrest as there were no ‘major irregularities’ in the restaurants of the area.

“We alerted everyone so that they use gas cylinders carefully and follow the rules,” he said.