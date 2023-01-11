Chhatra League activists gather at Shahbagh as BNP stages anti-govt protest

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League party, have gathered at Shahbagh square in response to the opposition party BNP’s protest programme.

Leaders and activists of the Chhatra League started to assemble near the National Museum in Shahbagh at 11 am on Wednesday. They are likely to stay there until 3 pm.

Members of the Central Chhatra League and the Dhaka University, Jagannath University, and Eden College wings of the organisation brought out processions that ended at Shahbagh.

The event is a protest by the united student community against the ‘misdeeds of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami which is synonymous to violence, terrorism and corruption,’ they said