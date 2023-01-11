    বাংলা

    Chhatra League activists gather at Shahbagh as BNP stages anti-govt protest

    Their demonstration stands in opposition to the BNP and other allied parties' nationwide anti-government protest

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2023, 06:41 AM

    Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League party, have gathered at Shahbagh square in response to the opposition party BNP’s protest programme.

    Leaders and activists of the Chhatra League started to assemble near the National Museum in Shahbagh at 11 am on Wednesday. They are likely to stay there until 3 pm.

    Members of the Central Chhatra League and the Dhaka University, Jagannath University, and Eden College wings of the organisation brought out processions that ended at Shahbagh.

    The event is a protest by the united student community against the ‘misdeeds of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami which is synonymous to violence, terrorism and corruption,’ they said

    The Chhatra League leaders and activists chanted slogans targeting the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

    The BNP has been causing trouble to the common people in the name of political programmes, and preventing them from living a normal life, said Chhatra League General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

    ”The evil force of BNP and Jamaat is hatching a plan to create anarchy in the country by using petrol bombs, and arson attacks. Hence, the student community has risen in unison against these hooligans. The young students of today stand in solidarity and they will not allow any violence,” he said.

