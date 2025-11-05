People ‘fed up’ with BNP’s extortion, says NCP’s Hasnat Abdullah

People are “fed up” with the BNP’s extortion, National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah has said.

“The BNP’s mafia-style politics and extortion have exhausted people across the country,” he said, adding that the party has filled the streets with “blackmail and factionalism”.

“People are now scared, unsure if it’s even safe to go out and vote.”

He made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon at a coordination meeting organised to strengthen party activities in Chattogram city, as well as its north and south district units.

Inviting those “deprived of BNP nominations” to join the NCP, Hasnat said: “We welcome those who were denied nominations but believe in the spirit of Bangladesh, and who want to take part in rebuilding the country after 2024.”

Rejecting the idea of power-sharing in Parliament, he added: “Winning or losing is not what matters. We want to ensure that the people’s votes win. We will not corrupt the electoral system through compromise or seat-sharing like Khandaker Mostaq.”

“We will fight a transparent battle, and if we lose, so be it. Whoever wins, we’ll support them. But we will not withdraw from the field.”

Hasnat also alleged that “some” individuals were negotiating seat redistributions “through the backdoor”.

“They have paid journalists spreading their messages,” he said.

“Our Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary has clearly told this media mafia, Matiur Rahman, that he must choose whether he wants to do politics or journalism.”

“You cannot use journalism as a cover for political campaigning,” Hasnat added. “You can’t make political comments, malign parties, and still claim to be a journalist.”

“The NCP doesn’t believe in alliances. But if anyone wants to come forward on the basis of reform, we are open to forming an alliance with them,” he said.