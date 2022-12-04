Police set up check post outside Khaleda’s home amid drive to catch militants

Police have put up a check post outside BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s home at Gulshan in Dhaka amid a drive on hotels at nearby Banani to catch escaped militants.
Security guards at Khaleda’s home Firoza with the holding No. 1 on road No. 79 said police set up the checkpoint around 10:30pm on Saturday.
The former prime minister has been out of jail on suspended sentences in two graft cases since March 2020. She is staying at home as per the conditions set for her release.
“We don’t know why the check post has been set up,” said one of the security guards at Firoza.
A separate team formed by the BNP is looking after Khaleda’s security round the clock.
Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they increased the number of check posts in Gulshan as part of the drive to catch militants, drug traders and other criminals in Banani and other places.
After the death-row militants escaped from custody in the court area on Nov 20, police announced 15-day operations targeting hotels across Bangladesh to ensure security during Dec 16 Victory Day celebrations.