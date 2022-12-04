Police set up check post outside Khaleda’s home amid drive to catch militants

Police have put up a check post outside BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s home at Gulshan in Dhaka amid a drive on hotels at nearby Banani to catch escaped militants.

Security guards at Khaleda’s home Firoza with the holding No. 1 on road No. 79 said police set up the checkpoint around 10:30pm on Saturday.

The former prime minister has been out of jail on suspended sentences in two graft cases since March 2020. She is staying at home as per the conditions set for her release.