    Politicians are free to switch sides in a democracy, says AL's Quader

    On former BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar's decision to join the ruling party, Quader said it was a matter of "personal freedom"

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 2 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM
    Updated : 2 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has defended the 'democratic right' of politicians to switch sides amid controversy over several BNP leaders changing allegiances ahead of the upcoming national elections.

    During a media briefing at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Saturday, Quader questioned the BNP leadership's resilience. "Is the BNP leadership so vulnerable that they can be lured away through blackmail?"

    Addressing former BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar's decision to join the ruling Awami League, Quader emphasised the importance of "personal freedom" in political choices.

    "If someone decides to switch sides voluntarily, we won't interfere in their choice. Shahjahan has chosen to join the Awami League of his own accord, as he himself has stated."

    With the Jan 7 polls approaching, political tensions in Bangladesh are on the rise. The BNP is pushing for an election-time caretaker government and has declared it will not participate in the polls unless the Awami League government steps aside.

    Quader condemned the reported violence and arson attacks during the BNP's protest programmes. He believes the public will not be swayed by the BNP's anti-government campaign.

    "They want to disrupt and cast doubt on the elections, but the people of Bangladesh are united under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Attempts to divert their attention through blockades and shutdowns in the name of a movement will not succeed."

    Quader attributed the challenges faced by the BNP to its shift away from people-oriented politics into a "trap of conspiracy". He said that the Awami League does not aim to divide any party, emphasising that it is the BNP's misguided policies that have led to internal discord.

