Politicians are free to switch sides in a democracy, says AL's Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has defended the 'democratic right' of politicians to switch sides amid controversy over several BNP leaders changing allegiances ahead of the upcoming national elections.

During a media briefing at the Awami League president's political office in Dhanmondi on Saturday, Quader questioned the BNP leadership's resilience. "Is the BNP leadership so vulnerable that they can be lured away through blackmail?"

Addressing former BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar's decision to join the ruling Awami League, Quader emphasised the importance of "personal freedom" in political choices.

"If someone decides to switch sides voluntarily, we won't interfere in their choice. Shahjahan has chosen to join the Awami League of his own accord, as he himself has stated."