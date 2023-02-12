    বাংলা

    NATO's Stoltenberg will not seek another extension of his term

    Stoltenberg, an economist by training and a former leader of Norway's Labour Party, had his NATO term extended last year

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2023, 09:28 AM

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will end his term as planned in October, a spokesperson for the alliance said, after a newspaper reported a further extension was in the works.

    "The mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times, and he has served for a total of almost nine years," NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said late on Saturday.

    "The Secretary-General's term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate."

    Earlier, Welt am Sonntag reported Stoltenberg's term was to be extended again as the alliance sought to maintain stability during the war in Ukraine.

    Stoltenberg, an economist by training and a former leader of Norway's Labour Party, had his NATO term extended last year.

    He was prime minister of Norway from 2000-01 and 2005-13 before becoming NATO chief the following year. He has also been finance minister and energy minister.

    Welt said alliance members wanted to give Stoltenberg the opportunity to chair the organisation's 75th anniversary summit in Washington in April 2024. He would also be in a position to become president of the World Bank when David Malpass steps down around the same time, it said.

    No decision has been made about who will succeed Stoltenberg, but Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are among the leading candidates for the post, Welt said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during "Power of The People" event hosted by Turning Point USA at Trump National Doral Miami Resort in Doral, Florida, US, February 3, 2023.
    Bolsonaro mulls return to Brazil
    Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as the new president on Jan 1
    Rolando Alvarez, bishop of the Diocese of Matagalpa and Esteli and critical of the Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, prays at a Catholic church where he is taking refuge alleging he had been targeted by the police, in Managua, Nicaragua May 20, 2022. REUTERS
    Nicaraguan Catholic bishop sentenced to decades in prison
    The sentence comes a day after Alvarez, a cleric and critic of President Daniel Ortega, declined to be expelled to the United States as part of a prisoner release
    A 1955 photo of James Dean.
    The brief, brilliant life of James Dean
    A rising star in Hollywood, Dean had all the makings of a legendary actor
    Maison Deschamps climbs Chase Tower in Phoenix, Arizona, US February 7, 2023 in this still image taken from social media video.
    Anti-abortion activist climbs Arizona's tallest building
    Rescue workers met Maison Des Champs, known as the "Pro-Life Spider-Man," on the roof of the state's tallest building moments after he reached the top at about 10:45 am

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher