Kyiv asks NATO allies for air defences after Russia hits infrastructure

Ukraine's defence minister asked allies for more air defences at an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on Thursday and said nearly all the impact from Russian strikes this year had been on civilian infrastructure.

Last Friday, Russia carried out its largest air strike on Ukraine's energy system since its invasion in February 2022, damaging power units at a dam and causing blackouts for more than a million people.

Moscow has described its recent attacks as part of a series of "revenge" strikes in response to Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions. Russia has increased its use of ballistic missiles.

Defence Minister Rustem Umerov said the support of allies on air defences was crucial and that it could save thousands of lives.