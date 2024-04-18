JDE Peet's sees coffee industry struggling to meet EU deforestation law

Their fear is that farmers in remote, rural regions might, for example, be unable to provide buyers of their goods with geolocation coordinates to prove their farms are not on land deforested after 2020 - one of the law's key requirements.

JDE Peet's, maker of Douwe Egberts and L'Or coffee, said the EU has simplified this aspect of the law in some respects, but the industry will still struggle to comply by end-2024.

"It's clear the timeline is very, very tight. We're doing what we can to finish on time," Laurent Sagarra, Vice President Sustainability at JDE Peet's, said in an interview.

In some countries, the compliance deadline has effectively come and gone because their harvests have begun, meaning the goods they produce now will be sold in the EU market next year, and will have already to be compliant, he said.

The European Commission said its "doors are open to discussions with the industry and not only do we reply to any implementation questions they may have, but also publish extensive guidance on the basis of the exchanges so far".

JDE Peet's has signed deals with Ethiopia, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Uganda, Peru, Honduras and Rwanda to map and monitor their coffee growing regions using high-resolution satellite imagery, artificial intelligence and on-the-ground verification.

But the company has still to sign agreements with another 20 countries well before the end of this year to ensure it can continue importing coffee from a variety of origins next year.

Coffee sold to consumers is usually a blend of different bean varieties. Even small coffee growing countries are important for roasters to maintain the signature taste of their products.

Roasters also need a diverse sourcing base in case adverse weather or disease affect a country or a region's crop in any given season.

"We're engaging with (virtually the) entire coffee world, there's 27 countries with which we are engaging," said Sagarra.