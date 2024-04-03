NATO ministers discuss 100bn euro military fund for Ukraine

"We need to shift the dynamics of our support," Stoltenberg said as he arrived at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

"We must ensure reliable and predictable security assistance to Ukraine for the long haul, so that we rely less on voluntary contributions and more on NATO commitments. Less on short-term offers and more on multi-year pledges."

He declined to confirm the 100-billion euro figure, which was leaked by several diplomats, but said the aim was for a decision to be taken at a NATO summit in July.

Until now, NATO as an organisation has focused on non-lethal aid for Ukraine out of fears that a more direct role could trigger an escalation of tensions with Russia. Its members have provided billions of dollars in arms on a bilateral basis.

Diplomats said there was a growing view within NATO that it was time to put military aid to Ukraine on a more sustainable footing and NATO was best placed to do that.

But they said it was unclear whether the 100 billion euro figure would be accepted or how it would be financed. NATO decisions require consensus among its 32 members.