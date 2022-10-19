Apollo, Gemini astronaut James McDivitt dies at age 93

James McDivitt, a former US astronaut who commanded some of NASA's earliest and most ambitious missions in space, died in his sleep last week at age 93, NASA said in a statement on Monday night.

McDivitt, who was selected for NASA's second astronaut class in 1962, was the commanding pilot for the US space agency's Gemini 4 mission in 1965 and Apollo 9 in 1969, a mission that helped pave the way for the first human lunar landing.

The astronaut and retired US Air Force test pilot died "peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family and friends in Tucson, Arizona," NASA said in a statement.