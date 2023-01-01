Ukraine's Zelensky in New Year message: "I want to wish all of us one thing – victory"

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his only wish for all Ukrainians for 2023 was victory and resolved to stay the course while the country fights for it.

"I want to wish all of us one thing - victory. And that's the main thing. One wish for all Ukrainians," Zelensky, dressed in his trademark khaki outfit, said in a video message a few minutes before midnight.

He reiterated, as he often has since Russia began its invasion in Ukraine in February, that he will stay with his people while they are fighting for freedom.

"We were told to surrender. We chose a counterattack!" he said.

"We are ready to fight for it (freedom). That's why each of us is here. I'm here. We are here. You are here. Everyone is here. We are all Ukraine."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a "special operation" to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies say Putin's invasion was merely an imperialist land grab.