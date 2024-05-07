Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial

Prosecutors say Trump covered up a $130,000 hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election

Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in Trump hush money trial
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks as she departs federal court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERSLucas Jackson

Reuters

Published : 07 May 2024, 09:32 PM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:32 PM

Related Stories
Ex-AG Mohammad Ali dies
Ex-AG Mohammad Ali dies
King Charles to resume public duties after cancer diagnosis
King Charles to resume public duties after cancer diagnosis
US author Paul Auster dies at 77
US author Paul Auster dies at 77
US VP Harris hosts Kim Kardashian to discuss criminal justice reform
US VP Harris hosts Kim Kardashian to discuss criminal justice reform
Read More
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
8 kg of gold found in Monir’s home is legal: court
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
India's chickpea imports unlikely to ease prices
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Putin starts new term with challenge to the West
Rain won’t ‘spoil’ Upazila polls: Met Office
Rain won’t ‘spoil’ Upazila polls: Met Office
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More