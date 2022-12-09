Begum Rokeya is an icon of South Asian feminism. It’s time we gave her work the proper consideration

In addition to the literary field, Rokeya also made direct, material contributions to the causes of women’s liberation and education through the establishment of the Sakhawat Memorial Girls School. Formed shortly after the death of her husband, Rokeya used the institution to try and prevail on Muslim families to let their girls be schooled. She went from door to door proselytising the significance of female education for Muslims. This is especially noteworthy because many Muslim families at the time, owing to the misconceptions regarding the rules of behaviour for Muslim girls, saw female education as something ignominious. It was a difficult start – her first class had only five pupils.

Rokeya also conducted slum literary programmes in Kolkata, teaching women living in these low-income areas how to read and write. She also spread information on proper hygiene and child-rearing. Later on, she founded Anjuman-e-Khatwateen-e-Islam, an organisation which worked solely for women's education and empowerment. Till her last breath, Rokeya made sure that whenever there was an issue barring women’s rights, she was there to lend a helping hand.

However, while these facts of her life are known to many, we should ask - do we actually respect Rokeya’s struggle of reshaping a conservative society and the arduous work involved? How many modern readers have actually sat down to read her masterpieces?

Sadly, coming from someone who sat for excruciating board exams, reading Rokeya actually triggers sweat-stained flashbacks. Some of her writing was part of the syllabus, but instead of helping us to understand the thought process and ideology of this harbinger of South Asian feminism, my fellow examinees were forced to memorise each word, vivisecting them mercilessly. How we were taught these texts crushed our joy of reading. Once we managed to escape the burden of those exams, we were loath to pick Rokeya’s work back up again, afraid of the unpleasant memories.

But last month, when I read an article about how Penguin Classics is releasing new versions of Sultana’s Dream and Padmarag, which is also available as an audiobook, I was inspired to re-evaluate how I saw Rokeya.