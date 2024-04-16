11 die as bus crashes into pickup truck in Faridpur

Eleven people have died after a road accident involving a passenger bus and a pickup truck in Faridpur, police say.

Several others were injured in the accident, which occurred in Kanaipur on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 7am on Tuesday, according to Md Hasanuzzaman, chief of the Faridpur Kotwali Police Station.

“A Unique Paribahan bus headed from Dhaka to Mawa crashed into a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction, leading to casualties,” the OC said.

The police and Fire Service are conducting rescue operations at the scene.