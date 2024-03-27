A child, last surviving member of electrocuted family in Moulvibazar, loses battle for her life

Sonia Sultana, a 12-year-old girl whose parents and three siblings died from electrocution when a power line fell on their tin house in Moulvibazar, has succumbed to her injuries.

She was transferred from Sylhet to Dhaka for advanced medical care but was declared dead by doctors around 5am on Wednesday, according to SM Mainuddin, the chief of Juri Police Station.

Sonia was the last surviving member of Faizur Rahman's family.

She was initially taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital before being transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery. By the time she arrived at the national burn institute, she had already died, said Tariqul Islam, resident physician at the hospital's emergency department.

Faizur was a speech-impaired day labourer, who lived with his family in the Bhangar Par area of Goalbari village in Juri Upazila. He could not afford a home power connection.