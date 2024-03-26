Power line falls onto tin house, electrocuting 5 members of a family to death

Five members of the same family have been killed and a child injured after lightning severed a power line in Moulvibazar’s Juri Upazila, causing it to fall on a tin house and electrocute those inside.
The incident occurred in the Bhangar Par area of Goalbari village early on Tuesday, said SM Mainuddin, chief of Juri Police Station.
The dead were identified as Faizur Rahman, 50, his wife Shiri Begum, their daughters Samia, 15, and Sabina, 9, and their son Sayem Uddin, 7.
A 12-year-old named Sonia Akhtar was also injured in the incident. She was rescued and sent to the hospital.
A rural electricity line ran above the tin home of Faizur, said former Goalbari union council chairman Shahbuddin Ahmed Memon and council member Emdadul Islam Chowdhury Masum. The lightning severed the power line, causing it to fall on the house.
It is believed that the family figured out what had happened and attempted to leave the house, but were electrocuted and died.