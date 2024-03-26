Power line falls onto tin house, electrocuting 5 members of a family to death

Five members of the same family have been killed and a child injured after lightning severed a power line in Moulvibazar’s Juri Upazila, causing it to fall on a tin house and electrocute those inside.

The incident occurred in the Bhangar Par area of Goalbari village early on Tuesday, said SM Mainuddin, chief of Juri Police Station.

The dead were identified as Faizur Rahman, 50, his wife Shiri Begum, their daughters Samia, 15, and Sabina, 9, and their son Sayem Uddin, 7.