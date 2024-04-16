Family were on way to bring relief. Five are among 14 killed in Faridpur crash

“I spoke to him last night. He said he would return to Dhaka after handing over the tin roofs to his family. Who knew that was going to be his last journey?” said Rakibul’s cousin Nuruzzaman Khosru.

Sahana Begum, a resident of Kanaipur’s Dignagar village, saw the incident unfold before her eyes.

A wheel of the bus had fallen into a pothole on the road, she said, and it was parked unevenly on the road when the pickup van crashed into it.

Ruhul Amin, another cousin of Rakibul, said: “He was on his way to the relief branch of Faridpur DC office to get the tin sheets. The accident happened on the way.”

Shekhar Union Parishad Chairman Kamal Hossain said: “The whole village is in mourning. We have never had so many people killed from the same family.”

Rakibul was the middle child among the three siblings. His elder brother Faridul Islam is a school teacher, and his younger brother Habibur Rahman runs a mobile refill shop in Alfadanga.

The others killed in the accident are Tabibur Khan, 55, Jahanara Begum, 56, Sonia Begum, 58, Nurari, 2, who was identified with a single name, driver Nazrul Islam, 35, Shukurun Nesa, 85, Kohinur Begum, 70, Surjo Begum, 55, and Iqbal Hossain, 45. They were residents of Boalmari and Alfadanga.