    বাংলা

    Family were on way to bring relief. Five are among 14 killed in Faridpur crash

    So many people from the same family in their village have never been killed in a single accident, says the local union council chairman

    Faridpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2024, 02:50 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2024, 02:50 PM

    A storm damaged Rakibul Islam Milon Molla’s house in Faridpur’s Boalmari some days ago, so he decided to go to the deputy commissioner's office on Tuesday to bring tin sheets distributed as relief.

    The 42-year-old took his wife Sumi Begum, 35, sons Ruhan Molla, 9, and Habib Sinan, 6, and Sumi’s grandmother Marjina Begum, 70.

    He thought he would send the tin sheets back home with them and he would travel to Dhaka, where he worked as a lift operator at the finance ministry. They took a pick-up truck along with some others after failing to get a bus.

    All five are among 14 pick-up passengers killed after the vehicle crashed into a bus stranded in a pothole.

    “I spoke to him last night. He said he would return to Dhaka after handing over the tin roofs to his family. Who knew that was going to be his last journey?” said Rakibul’s cousin Nuruzzaman Khosru.

    Sahana Begum, a resident of Kanaipur’s Dignagar village, saw the incident unfold before her eyes.

    A wheel of the bus had fallen into a pothole on the road, she said, and it was parked unevenly on the road when the pickup van crashed into it.

    Ruhul Amin, another cousin of Rakibul, said: “He was on his way to the relief branch of Faridpur DC office to get the tin sheets. The accident happened on the way.”

    Shekhar Union Parishad Chairman Kamal Hossain said: “The whole village is in mourning. We have never had so many people killed from the same family.”

    Rakibul was the middle child among the three siblings. His elder brother Faridul Islam is a school teacher, and his younger brother Habibur Rahman runs a mobile refill shop in Alfadanga.

    The others killed in the accident are Tabibur Khan, 55, Jahanara Begum, 56, Sonia Begum, 58, Nurari, 2, who was identified with a single name, driver Nazrul Islam, 35, Shukurun Nesa, 85, Kohinur Begum, 70, Surjo Begum, 55, and Iqbal Hossain, 45. They were residents of Boalmari and Alfadanga.

    Faridpur Deputy Commissioner Md Kamrul Ahsan Talukder and Superintendent of Police Mohammad Morshed Alam rushed to the scene after the accident was reported. A five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The families of the dead will receive Tk 500,000 in compensation, while those injured will receive Tk 300,000, the deputy commissioner said.

    People will continue to die on the roads if the public is not more aware and careful while travelling, said SP Alam. Owners and transport workers have a large role to play in this, he added.

    A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident. The families of the dead will receive Tk 500,000 in compensation, while those injured will receive Tk 300,000, the deputy commissioner said.

    RELATED STORIES
    14, including five of a family, die in Faridpur road accident
    14 die in Faridpur road crash
    At least 14 others were injured when a passenger bus crashed head-on into a pickup truck
    "How can I enjoy Eid without my daughter?" asks Abontika's mother
    "How can I enjoy Eid without my daughter?": Abontika's mother
    The deaths of two family members in a year has left Abontika's mother and her brother grief-stricken
    Power line falls onto tin house, electrocuting 5 members of a family to death
    5 of a family die as power line falls onto tin house
    Lightning severed the power line above a house in Moulvibazar’s Juri Upazila
    The remains of a destroyed Russian T-72 tank, secured from the Ukrainian village of Dmytrivka, outside Kyiv are on display near the the Brandenburg Gate during an event to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany, Feb 24, 2023. REUTERS
    Russia jobs scam traps Indians on Ukraine war frontlines
    Indian federal investigators say a major human trafficking network duped at least 35 men, who expected to work as ‘helpers’ in the Russian army

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor