Chattogram man sentenced to death for murdering his wife over dowry

A Chattogram court has sentenced a man to death for the murder of his wife by strangulation over a demand for dowry in 2018.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of the Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-4 delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

The convict, 31-year-old Md Parvez, hailed from Churamoni village in Chattogram’s Satkania.

“The court handed down the death penalty to Md Parvez for murdering his wife,” said Nikhil Kumar Nath, a state prosecutor.

“Parvez was present in court when the verdict was delivered. Afterwards, he was later sent to prison.”