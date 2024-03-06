Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward

How did mobile internet speed improve by 70 percent in 2023 in Bangladesh?

Aggressive data network capacity expansion by MNOs over 2300/2600 MHz band all through 2023 was the main driver behind this phenomenal improvement in country-wide mobile internet speed. This was largely facilitated by the regulator when they allocated 190 MHz of spectrum in the mid bands to all four MNOs in the local market through an auction held in Mar 2022. On the other hand, the improvement in mobile internet speed observed in the rest of the world was largely driven by 5G penetration.

SPEED RANKING VS SPECTRUM HOLDINGS

When we carefully study the top 15 countries in the ranking, the first thing that stands out is the profile of spectrum holdings. In general, on average, each country has released approximately 1 GHz of spectrum in low and mid band range (3) from 8 different bands. Bangladesh, on the contrary, allocated 503 MHz of spectrum (equivalent unpaired) from 5 bands for Mobile services. In this connection, it is worth noting that the industry experts strongly recommend securing a minimum 1 GHz of spectrum in low/mid band to be able to give a taste of true Mobile Broadband.

Let’s change the perspective of the study by analysing the spectrum allocation profile of the countries having similar market size (taking population into consideration) to Bangladesh4. On average, each country has allocated approx. 800 MHz of spectrum from 8 bands. Average speed ranking for the study group is 60 (5). Therefore, it is abundantly clear that allocating sufficient spectrum and ensuring its optimum utilisation are the key factors to ensure reasonable mobile internet experience. However, it is important to acknowledge that an impactful spectrum allocation is a comprehensive process involving careful consideration of timing, amount, roadmap and above all pricing of the allocated spectrum.

It is recommended to release spectrum to the market as soon as there is a business case for the operators to use it. From an empirical study, a delay of two years to launch services resulted in 11 – 16 percentage point lower (6) 4G population coverage (on average). Not just the limited coverage, limiting the supply of spectrum comes with great risk in terms of customer experience. On an average, every 20 MHz of additional spectrum results in 15 percent increase in download speed (7).

SPECTRUM PRICING

According to the study by GSMA, the final spectrum prices in developing countries (Bangladesh included) were, on an average, more than three times those in developed countries, once the differences in income per capita are taken into account (8). In case of reserve prices, it was five times with similar modality. With regards to the reserve and final price following the auction process, it has been found that the ratio is higher in the developing countries, which is 0.8, compared to the 0.6 of developed countries (9). Higher ratio means the auction outcome was predominantly driven by reserve price. It is commonly observed that higher spectrum cost leads to negative customer experience in the form of slower data speed, substandard coverage and slowed down rollout by restricting MNO’s ability to further spend on network.

SPECTRUM ALLOCATION: BANGLADESH PERSPECTIVE

Bangladesh concluded three spectrum auctions for mobile services in 2018, 2021 and 2022. The auction held in Feb 2018 was the most significant one as it paved the way for the introduction of 4G licence with 2x25 MHz in 2100 band, 2x18 MHz in 1800 band and 2x3.4 MHz in 900 band on the auction table.

However, the reserve price of $30mn per MHz for 900/1800 band and $27 million per MHz for 2100 band considered by the market to be extremely high resulted in two thirds of the spectrum available for auction remaining unsold. When adjusted against GDP per capita, these prices were almost three times the Asia Pacific average final prices over 2000 – 2017 (10).

In March 2021, Bangladesh launched an auction process to assign 2x7.4 MHz in 1800 band, 2x20 MHz in 2100 band. The last 2x5 MHz block from the 2100 band was finally sold for$46.75 million per MHz against the reserve price of $27 million. This clearly shows how competition over scarce available spectrum ends up taking the price to an abnormally high level. Finally, the last auction was held in Mar 2022 where two new bands – 2300 and 2600 were introduced for the first time, 30 MHz spectrum remained unsold from the 2300 band.

GLOBAL BEST REGULATORY PRACTICES

There is unanimous agreement among the industry experts the world over that policymakers should prioritise improved and affordable mobile broadband services over state revenue maximisation when awarding spectrum. It is strongly recommended that reserve price is set at a modest level andallow the market to determine the final price.

In terms of what to avoid, limiting supply of spectrum should be avoided at any cost. Also, it really helps the industry to strategize its long-term investment plan for a country if the regulator publishes its long-term spectrum awarding plan well in advance (next 3- 5 years).

We cannot deny the fact that the MNOs are struggling with almost flat ARPU and average growth in industry. In this backdrop, deviation from best practices that leaves the spectrum price hiking unreasonably will further aggravate concerns on sustainability of the telecom business.

It should be noted that there is no single best practice to estimate the value of spectrum and the global benchmarks should be used with care. Nevertheless, this has become quite evident from global reference that at least 1 GHz of spectrum in low/mid bandshould be made available to the operators through a reasonable pricing model to ensure quality mobile internet experience and a respectable standing in the ranking table.

EFFICIENT USE OF SPECTRUM

Once the spectrum is released, it is important to have good management in place to ensure efficient utilisation of spectrum. In this connection, it’s worth noting that co-existence of proximity bands’ operation is critical for customer experience.Moreover, in Bangladesh, there is a challenge to manage radio network quality and therefore customer experience due to the illegal use of licensed spectrum, (RF repeater, booster etc. installed by the customers themselves) especially in dense urban area.