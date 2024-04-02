Bangladesh cuts costs of 22 types of heart stents

The prices of 22 types of stents or rings used in the treatment of heart disease in Bangladesh have been reduced.

The new price list set by the Drug Administration Directorate has set the minimum price for these essential medical devices at Tk 20,000 and the maximum at Tk 68,000.

The announcement of the price reduction was made in a press release by the directorate on Tuesday.

Director (Administration) of the directorate, Md Salah Uddin, told http://bdnews24.com, "This is part of the continuity of increasing and decreasing prices. We have been trying to reduce the price of stents for a long time. This has been done in that context.

"From now on, everyone will sell stents at this price. All hospitals must display this new price list."

In Bangladesh, there is a practice of using 26 types of stents made in various countries for the treatment of heart disease. The prices of three stents were reduced a few months ago, which remain unchanged.

According to the new price list, the price of one company's stent has slightly increased.

When arteries are blocked, coronary stents are implanted via angioplasty to keep the heart's natural function active. In common language, this is known as a ring.

Previously, in December 2023, when the Drug Administration set the prices of stents, a major portion of importers had objected to the new prices and had halted supplies. The issue had also escalated to court.

However, after the determination of the new prices on Tuesday, the acting president of the Medical Device Importers Association of Bangladesh, Wasim Ahmed, said that there was "not much objection" to it.

He told bdnews24.com, "Considering the current prices of dollars and euros, the set prices are also low. Now, we have to talk with our distributors. We have to tell them that the government has made rules, take some benefits from them... and adjust so that we can survive for now."