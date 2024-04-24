BSEC lowers bar on single-day share price decline as DSEX falls 13% in 43 days

The stock market regulator has intervened to stop a freefall in prices after the main index of Dhaka Stock Exchange or DSE lost 815 points or 13 percent in less than two and a half months.

The limit of share price decline in one day has been reduced from 10 percent to 3 percent.

Share prices of the three companies in the floor price will not be allowed to decrease.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission or BSEC issued a notice on the limit on Wednesday amid widespread frustration among investors about the market situation.

The new decision will be effective from Thursday.

The share market collapsed amid investor concerns when Bangladesh’s dollar reserves started to shrink after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, which triggered a financial crisis in Sri Lanka.

In response, the minimum price or floor price of all shares was fixed in September 2022. Although the system reduced transactions, it slowed the investors’ losses.

The institutional investors and the stock brokers’ association have been demanding the withdrawal of the floor, but the BSEC said it would be lifted once the market returns to normal.