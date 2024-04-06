Fishermen rescue 19 after speed boat capsizes in St Martin’s Island

Local fishermen have rescued 19 passengers, including three children, after a speed boat capsized due to large waves on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route in Cox’s Bazar.
The incident occurred in the Naikhangdia area of Naf River on Saint Martin’s Island around 12:30pm on Friday, Saint Martin’s Union Council Chairman Mujibul Islam said.
The identities of the rescued passengers could not be confirmed immediately.
The speed boat carrying the passengers was heading to Shah Porir Dwip from Saint Martin’s when it sank after being hit by a large wave at Naikhangdia point, said Noor Haque, a member of village police from Ward No.7 in Saint Martin’s Union.
Local fishermen and another speed boat rescued the passengers who were floating on the Bay of Bengal after the incident.
“I was floating on the sea with two children for an hour. The incident took place due to an inefficient driver,” Haque said.
Khorshed Alam, president of the island's Speed Boat Owners' Cooperative Association and a Union Council member, said the speed boat overturned in the sea does not belong to the association. It didn't even have approval from the Upazila administration.
“Several speed boats have been operating on the route by unlicensed and inefficient drivers led by Jahangir Alam, a resident of Saint Martin’s Island,” Alam alleged.