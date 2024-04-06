    বাংলা

    Fishermen rescue 19 after speed boat capsizes in St Martin’s Island

    The boat that overturned in the Bay of Bengal had no approval, the boat owners’ association claims

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 April 2024, 09:16 PM
    Updated : 5 April 2024, 09:16 PM

    Local fishermen have rescued 19 passengers, including three children, after a speed boat capsized due to large waves on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route in Cox’s Bazar.

    The incident occurred in the Naikhangdia area of Naf River on Saint Martin’s Island around 12:30pm on Friday, Saint Martin’s Union Council Chairman Mujibul Islam said.

    The identities of the rescued passengers could not be confirmed immediately.

    The speed boat carrying the passengers was heading to Shah Porir Dwip from Saint Martin’s when it sank after being hit by a large wave at Naikhangdia point, said Noor Haque, a member of village police from Ward No.7 in Saint Martin’s Union.

    Local fishermen and another speed boat rescued the passengers who were floating on the Bay of Bengal after the incident.

    “I was floating on the sea with two children for an hour. The incident took place due to an inefficient driver,” Haque said.

    Khorshed Alam, president of the island's Speed Boat Owners' Cooperative Association and a Union Council member, said the speed boat overturned in the sea does not belong to the association. It didn't even have approval from the Upazila administration.

    “Several speed boats have been operating on the route by unlicensed and inefficient drivers led by Jahangir Alam, a resident of Saint Martin’s Island,” Alam alleged.

    RELATED STORIES
    Forest official dies while trying to apprehend bandits in Cox's Bazar
    Forest official dies trying to apprehend bandits in Ukhiya
    A dump truck used to steal soil ran over Md Sajjaduzzaman and fled
    10 kidnapping victims rescued in Teknaf, but culprits elude police
    10 kidnap victims rescued in Teknaf
    The victims were abducted from different parts of Whykong Union
    Woman with gunshot wound among 5 Rohingya seeking refuge from Myanmar amid conflict
    Woman with gunshot wound among 5 Rohingya from Myanmar
    BGB members are trying to send them back without allowing them to come ashore
    Residents panic as heavy gunfire, explosions rock Teknaf border amid Myanmar conflict
    Panic spreads as gunfire, shelling rock Teknaf border
    Shah Porir Dwip and St Martin's Island were shaken by deafening explosions from across the Naf River amid the conflict in Myanmar

    Opinion

    Western armed forces face recruitment
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp