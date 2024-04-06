Fishermen rescue 19 after speed boat capsizes in St Martin’s Island

Local fishermen have rescued 19 passengers, including three children, after a speed boat capsized due to large waves on the Teknaf-Saint Martin’s route in Cox’s Bazar.

The incident occurred in the Naikhangdia area of Naf River on Saint Martin’s Island around 12:30pm on Friday, Saint Martin’s Union Council Chairman Mujibul Islam said.

The identities of the rescued passengers could not be confirmed immediately.

The speed boat carrying the passengers was heading to Shah Porir Dwip from Saint Martin’s when it sank after being hit by a large wave at Naikhangdia point, said Noor Haque, a member of village police from Ward No.7 in Saint Martin’s Union.