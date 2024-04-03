LPG price declines by Tk 3.34 per kg in April

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has reduced the price of liquid petroleum gas, or LPG, by Tk 3.34 per kg to Tk 120.18 for April.

The price of LPG was Tk 123.52 per kg in March. The price reduction is due to a small decline in Saudi Aramco’s prices and a slight strengthening of the taka against the dollar.

As a result of the price cut, the price of a 12kg cylinder – the most popular form – fell by Tk 40 from Tk 1,482 in March to Tk 1,442 in April.