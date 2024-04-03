LPG price declines by Tk 3.34 per kg in April

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has reduced the price of liquid petroleum gas, or LPG, by Tk 3.34 per kg to Tk 120.18 for April.
The price of LPG was Tk 123.52 per kg in March. The price reduction is due to a small decline in Saudi Aramco’s prices and a slight strengthening of the taka against the dollar.
As a result of the price cut, the price of a 12kg cylinder – the most popular form – fell by Tk 40 from Tk 1,482 in March to Tk 1,442 in April.
BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin announced the new prices at the agency’s offices in Karwan Bazar on Wednesday. The prices will take effect at 6pm, he said.
The average price of Saudi Aramco’s mix of propane and butane – the raw materials for LPG – was $636.50. It fell by $18.25 to $618.25 in April.
Amin said the exchange rate for the dollar was Tk 120.52 in February and fell slightly to Tk 119.89 in March and again to Tk 118.75 in April.
The price of reticulated LPG was set at Tk 116.36 in April and the price of autogas was fixed at Tk 66.21.