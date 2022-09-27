Ramnath Biswas: Travel legend of Bangladesh

It will be hard to find someone who can help you with some information on Ramnath Biswas. Yes. If we google it, there will be a few pieces of information about him. A website says about him: "Bengali traveller who travelled around the world on his bicycle.” Photos of a few of his books’ cover pages are also available on the internet. After our write-up was published in Trino magazine in 2015, Wikipedia took it up and created an article on him. His story is all about a Bengali traveller who travelled around the world between the First and the Second World War. Rabindranath Tagore gave him an autograph before he started his adventure. If someone wanted to know about the travellers from the Ganges delta, Ramnath’s name would certainly come first. He travelled the world on his bicycle from 1931 to 1940 in three phases, starting at the age of 35.

Ramnath was born on Jan 13, 1894, to a strict Brahmin father and a pious mother in Habiganj’s Baniachong. After losing his mother when he was two years old, Ramnath suffered from typhoid and diarrhoea due to a lack of care. He became physically weak. During his early school days, he lost his father. After losing his parents early, he learnt how to survive alone, or in a sense, with everyone. Despite being raised in a conservative society divided by religion, he used to hang out with everyone. He even became used to eating beef and pork, and soon both the Hindus and the Muslims of Baniachong abandoned him.