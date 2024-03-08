Flowers for solidarity

Flowers - the word itself brings joy to all of us. It stirs our imaginations and creates a vivid visualisation of bright beautiful flowers swaying in the breeze. You can almost smell their fragrance.

For centuries, flowers have been a powerful medium of communication, overflowing with hidden meanings and emotional symbolism. The tradition of employing flowers as symbols has its roots in ancient Greek, Roman and Egyptian cultures. Egyptians used floral symbolism in their art and religion, the Greeks and Romans associated flowers with their gods and goddesses.

The captivating power and timeless appeal of floral symbolism have also been skillfully interwoven as a literary device in literature for a long time. Authors from different periods and genres have enriched their stories using the exquisite beauty and varied meanings of flowers. The charm of flowers in Shakespeare's romantic sonnets; the soulful verses of Emily Dickinson and the euphoric description of Wordsworth have breezed through time and continue to inspire both readers and writers. Even now, Floral symbolism plays a significant role in literature, art and personal and public celebrations.

The art of giving specific meanings to flowers, known as floriography, is fascinating. This fascinating language allows meaningful interpretation through different flowers and their colours; the number of flowers and floral arrangements.

For example, the rose is the universal symbol of love and represents Aphrodite, the goddess of love. Depending on the colours, they have different meanings. Red roses symbolise passionate love and respect and yellow roses convey friendship and joy. Two roses symbolise mutual affection and love, six roses express infatuation.

While the practice of floriography may not be as widespread today as it was during the Victorian age, the language of flowers continues to captivate us and inspire creativity.