Bangladesh hospitals struggle as postgraduate and intern doctors continue strike

Several hospitals across Bangladesh are struggling to perform their day-to-day activities as the Postgraduate Private Trainee Doctors Association and Intern Doctors Council continue to strike over back pay and an increase in allowance.

Hospitals, including the capital's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, are cutting back on surgeries due to insufficient manpower.

On Monday, several patients were suffering at the Suhrawardy Hospital as no doctors were present at the operation theatre or the paediatric outpatient clinic.

A hospital nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, told bdnews24.com , "We have not performed a single surgery in the operation theatre since yesterday. They are not sending in patients from the outdoor clinic either."

While expressing his anger over the situation, an intern doctor at the hospital said, "How are we going to do our jobs if we have to worry about our expenses for food, diapers, and rent? We only get Tk 15,000 as ubterbs. What will we do with such little money? A lot of interns have to take care of their families too."