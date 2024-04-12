Tame US producer price data soothes inflation concerns

Consumer prices increased more than expected in March for the third straight month, government data showed on Wednesday. Since March of 2022, the Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range, where it has been since last July.

The cost of services increased 0.3% in March after rising by the same margin in February, the PPI report showed. That was driven by a 3.1% surge in the cost of securities brokerage, dealing, investment advice and related services. Portfolio management fees gained 0.5%.

There were also increases in the prices of professional and commercial equipment wholesaling, investment banking as well as computer hardware, software and supplies retailing. Airline fares rose 2.2% after climbing 2.7% in February.

But the cost of hotel and motel rooms fell 3.8%. Health and medical insurance rose 0.2%.

GOODS PRICES FALL

Portfolio management fees, healthcare, hotel and motel accommodation, and airline fares are among the components that go into the calculation of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Fed uses to track it 2% inflation target.

Goods prices slipped 0.1% after jumping 1.2% in February. The decline reflected a 3.6% drop in wholesale gasoline prices. There were also decreases in the prices of eggs, carbon steel scrap, jet fuel, fresh fruit and melons.

But prices for processed poultry jumped 10.7%, likely reflecting shortages triggered by outbreaks of bird flu. Prices for fresh and dry vegetables, residential electric power and motor vehicles also increased. Excluding food and energy, goods prices edged up 0.1% after advancing 0.3% in February.

Based on the PPI and CPI data, economists estimated a moderate pace of increase in the core PCE price index, with unrounded estimates ranging from 0.21% to 0.28%. Core inflation rose 0.3% in February. The annual increase in core inflation is estimated to have slowed to 2.7%, which would be the smallest gain in three years, from 2.8% in February.

Overall PCE inflation was forecast to have climbed 0.28%, which would lift the year-on-year increase to 2.6%. PCE inflation rose 0.3% in February and advanced 2.5% on a year-on-year basis.

"Although the pace of disinflation has slowed, fears of a resurgence in inflation look overdone," said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar rose marginally against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed, with the yield on the two-year note hitting 5% for the first time since November.

Despite the promising producer price data, the last mile in the road to low inflation will likely remain tough amid a persistently tight labour market.