Al Jazeera's ceaseless smear campaign on Bangladesh

Those who saw Osama Bin Laden's exclusive interviews with Al Jazeera when the terror mastermind was alive would wonder why Laden would only speak to Al Jazeera. Obviously, it was important for him to reach his message of radical violent Islam to the Arab world and multilingual Al Jazeera was his best choice to reach that core audience as well as the global one.

Many professional journalists who joined Al Jazeera for the fat pay packages soon discovered the redlines. Ruben Banerjee who authored the best seller 'Editor Missing' -- an account of how he was ousted from India's Outlook magazine by Bharatiya Janata Party cronies for its coverage of Narendra Modi's failures in countering the COVID-19 pandemic -- has detailed some of these redlines while working as a Planning Editor in Al Jazeera.

So with a radical Islamist agenda that is not always concealed, it was no surprise that Al Jazeera would go after the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh. For all adherents of hardline, radical Islam across the world, the emergence of Bangladesh as a secular democratic republic anchored on secular Bengali linguistic nationalism was an unacceptable development.

Here was a Muslim majority nation which had broken away from an Islamic republic to uphold its unique linguistic and cultural traditions anchored on syncretic secular values. Al Jazeera, which had conveniently overlooked or underplayed Bangladesh's descent into radical Islamist terrorism during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami regime, went hammer and tongs at the Hasina government after it commissioned the 1971 War Crimes trials. Its narrative was one-sided and largely based on the spin of the Jamaat lobbyists who tried to project the procedural shortcomings of the trials.

Even when the rabidly radical Hifazat-e Islam, in league with Jamaat, called for an abrupt end to girls' education and dubbed Westerners as apostates, and their cadres ran amok on the streets of Dhaka, Al Jazeera projected it as the Bangladesh version of the Arab Spring. It blew up the casualty toll during the police crackdown on Hifazat, basing the narrative on dubious human rights groups like Odhikar.