Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar

Henry Kissinger is a hundred years old. Rare is that individual in our times, and least of all a public personality, who has turned into a centenarian with all his physical and mental faculties remaining intact. Kissinger, for all the century he has covered in life, remains in full possession of his abilities to understand and relate to the world, one which has certainly gone past him where his brand of geopolitics is concerned.

How does one assess Kissinger today? There is little debate about the insidious role he has played in his years in the corridors of power through his blatant, and often brazen, interventions in the politics of nations the United States has traditionally taken a keen selfish interest in.

Then again, there has been the intellectual in him, as demonstrated in the many books he has written since his days as a young academic at Harvard. A World Restored was the work which brought him to the attention of policymakers in Washington and indeed was to propel him to the heights he would eventually scale in his career.



SCALING THE HEIGHTS OF POWER



Those heights were of course the goal Kissinger had set for himself, especially when the Kennedy administration took office in 1961. He attached himself to the new set-up but was unable to make any great impression on the men who served as the core team around President Kennedy. Indeed, the President himself saw little, if any, role for the young Kissinger in the White House.

But that phase in his life was certainly not the end of Kissinger’s monumental ambitions. By the mid-1960s, he had linked himself with Nelson Rockefeller, the influential Republican who wanted badly to be President. Kissinger was a significant part of Rockefeller’s foreign policy team, impressing the would-be president with his sweeping comprehension of global realities.

But Rockefeller never became President of the United States. By the time Richard Nixon was elected to the White House on his second try in 1968 --- the first was in 1960 when he narrowly lost to John F. Kennedy --- Kissinger’s ambitions had apparently ground to a halt and academia was the one place he could go back to.

More tellingly, Kissinger had never been an admirer of Nixon, despite the fact that the President-elect had been focusing, in his years out of office, on projecting his vision of what American foreign policy could be through his write-ups in newspapers and prestigious journals. Kissinger did not at all expect an invitation from Nixon to join his team. But then the call came from Nixon and soon the Harvard scholar was on his way to achieving the influence and power he had sought over the years.

It was a mark of opportunism in Kissinger to accept Nixon’s offer to be his national security advisor. The opportunism was in the fact that Kissinger had never been at one with Nixon on policy, but when Nixon reached out to him, he felt no compunction in making his way out of the Rockefeller circle and moving on to his new circumstances.



RUTHLESS AMBITION AND CALLOUS ATTITUDE



In very many ways, Kissinger’s demonstrations of ambition were ruthless. In 1971, obsessed with the forthcoming opening to China per courtesy of Pakistan, he was absolutely unwilling to acknowledge the genocide the Pakistan army was carrying out in Bangladesh. He had no wish to let anyone, including the conscientious Archer K. Blood (the US consul in Dhaka disturbed by the attitude of his government to the bloodletting), come in the way. Blood was to be turfed out.

Kissinger could have persuaded Nixon to condemn the Yahya Khan regime’s atrocities in what was yet Pakistan’s eastern province. Ironically, he succeeded in convincing the President that establishing links with Mao Zedong’s China was more important than saving Bengalis from the soldiers in that year of trauma for Bangladesh. Decades later, Kissinger would tell The Atlantic monthly, rather improbably, that the Nixon administration had persuaded the Yahya regime into agreeing to give independence to Bangladesh by March 1972.

Never had Kissinger, at any period before that, made such a statement; and by the time he made that comment in 2016, all the players involved in the 1971 Bangladesh crisis had long been dead. Yahya Khan died in 1980; Bhutto was hanged in 1979; Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had been assassinated in 1975; Indira Gandhi was murdered in 1984; and Nixon had died in 1994.

It is remarkable that the March 1972 plan, if indeed there was such a plan, had not been passed on to Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmad, whose government was busy waging a war against Pakistan in 1971. It was a new spin to history on Kissinger’s part. There was no way of corroborating his comments.