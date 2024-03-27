    বাংলা

    India party calls for opposition unity after leader's arrest ahead of vote

    A key test of their unity would be on Sunday, at a protest rally in Delhi to which AAP has invited all opposition parties

    Reuters
    Published : 27 March 2024, 05:57 PM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 05:57 PM

    India's opposition alliance needs to stick together to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming national election following the arrest of one of its leaders on bribery allegations, one of its parties said on Wednesday.

    A powerful government agency last week arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the founder of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a staunch Modi critic.

    Kejriwal, who denies the charges of corruption, is one of the highest profile leaders of the 27-member opposition "INDIA" alliance that has struggled to work together and bickered over seat-sharing ahead of the election beginning April 19.

    A key test of their unity would be on Sunday, at a protest rally in Delhi to which AAP has invited all opposition parties.

    "In this current election, it's imperative for all opposition parties to come together," said Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, one of the only few senior AAP leaders not yet in jail.

    "At this stage, this election is not about Aam Aadmi Party or the Congress or the Trinamool Congress or the Samajwadi Party," she said in an interview, referring to other main opposition parties. "This election is about saving the constitution of the country."

    Modi is widely expected to win a third straight term, according to opinion polls.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested Kejriwal, can conduct searches and make arrests without a warrant. It has summoned, questioned or raided nearly 150 politicians from the opposition since Modi took power in 2014. In that time it has targeted four politicians from Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Opposition parties accuse the BJP-run federal government of using the ED and other agencies to target their leaders for political gain.

    The BJP has said that investigators were just following the law and Modi said earlier this month that "all agencies are completely independent to act against corruption". The ED has said it operates without discriminating between political parties.

    RELATED STORIES
    Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest against the arrest of the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India Mar 23, 2024.
    India objects to US remarks on Kejriwal's arrest
    The objection comes two days after Washington said it is closely following reports of Kejriwal's arrest and that it encourages a fair legal process
    Policemen stand guard outside Shaheedi Park amid the call given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to protest against the arrest of the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India Mar 23, 2024. REUTERS
    Indian opposition supporters held ahead of protest at Modi's home
    The detainees attempted to march to Modi's residence to protest against last week's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest against the arrest of the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India March 23, 2024.
    US encourages 'fair, transparent' process for arrested Indian opposition figure
    The US is closely following reports of the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process
    Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest after the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial crime agency, in New Delhi, India Mar 22, 2024.
    India opposition members held after arrest of Kejriwal
    Police detain dozens of members of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party as they gathered in protest against the arrest of their leader for graft

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin