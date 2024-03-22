India opposition members detained after arrest of Delhi leader Kejriwal

Dozens of members of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained in New Delhi and sporadic protests erupted elsewhere across India on Friday against the arrest of AAP's top leader for graft, weeks before general elections.

India's financial crime agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the national capital territory of Delhi on Thursday in connection with graft allegations relating to the city's liquor policy.

Kejriwal's arrest, less than a month before India begins voting on Apr 19, is a setback for AAP and the larger opposition alliance of which he is a key leader.

All the main leaders of his decade-old party are in jail in connection with the liquor case.

AAP members, including some ministers in the Delhi city government, were stopped by police and taken away in buses as they shouted slogans and sought to march towards the city court where Kejriwal is expected to be produced, TV visuals showed.