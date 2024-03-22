    বাংলা

    India opposition members detained after arrest of Delhi leader Kejriwal

    Police detain dozens of members of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party as they gathered in protest against the arrest of their leader for graft

    Reuters
    Published : 22 March 2024, 07:50 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 07:50 AM

    Dozens of members of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were detained in New Delhi and sporadic protests erupted elsewhere across India on Friday against the arrest of AAP's top leader for graft, weeks before general elections.

    India's financial crime agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of the national capital territory of Delhi on Thursday in connection with graft allegations relating to the city's liquor policy.

    Kejriwal's arrest, less than a month before India begins voting on Apr 19, is a setback for AAP and the larger opposition alliance of which he is a key leader.

    All the main leaders of his decade-old party are in jail in connection with the liquor case.

    AAP members, including some ministers in the Delhi city government, were stopped by police and taken away in buses as they shouted slogans and sought to march towards the city court where Kejriwal is expected to be produced, TV visuals showed.

    Kejriwal has been arrested to stop him from campaigning in the general elections, said AAP leader and Delhi finance minister Atishi, who uses only one name.

    "This is a way to steal elections," she said in a statement.

    AAP supporters also protested in the northern state of Punjab, the other state ruled by the party, staging sit-ins, shouting slogans and holding placards that read "I am also Kejriwal".

    "They can jail Kejriwal but they can't jail his thoughts," one AAP supporter told the India Today TV channel.

    OPPOSITION UNDER PRESSURE

    AAP activists also staged protests in the eastern state of Odisha, the western state of Gujarat, and in Srinagar, the summer capital of the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    "BJP wants to distract people’s attention from their corrupt practices," AAP's Odisha convener Nishikanta Mohapatra told reporters, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    "BJP knows that an honest leader like Arvind Kejriwal is capable of defeating them. This is why they arrested him," Mohapatra said.

    Kejriwal's lawyers had petitioned the Supreme Court against his arrest but withdrew it on Friday saying they would fight it in the city court first.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating allegations that a liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022, which ended its control over sale of liquor, gave undue advantages to private retailers.

    The policy was subsequently withdrawn and the AAP government has said no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged in the investigation.

    AAP is part of the 27-member 'INDIA' bloc which has dismissed graft investigations against multiple opposition leaders as a politically-motivated smear campaign by the BJP, which runs the federal government that controls the Enforcement Directorate.

    The federal government and BJP deny any political interference and say law enforcement agencies are doing their job.

    Opposition leaders have condemned Kejriwal's arrest and accused Modi of seeking to squeeze and weaken the opposition ahead of the elections.

    On Thursday, the main opposition Congress party accused Modi of crippling it before the upcoming general election by freezing its accounts in an income tax case, charges BJP denied.

    "The question is, is Arvind Kejriwal above the law of the land? Can he indulge in corruption and not face investigative agencies?" federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur posted on X. "The truth is before the country."

    RELATED STORIES
    Delhi Chief Minister and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal waves to his supporters during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Delhi chief minister Kejriwal arrested
    The arrest means the main leaders of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail, following the arrests last year of two of Kejriwal's deputies in the same case - which the party has called "dirt ...
    The Indian flag, the US flag and people miniatures with laptops are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2024.
    India 'screwed up': How the US lobbied New Delhi to reverse laptop rules
    In August, India imposed rules requiring firms like Apple, Dell and HP to obtain licences for all shipments of imported laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers
    A farmer holds a mock plough as he attends a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, New Delhi, India, Mar 14, 2024.
    Farmers rally in New Delhi to demand higher crop prices
    The rally comes a month after police wielding tear gas and water cannons halted a farmers' march outside New Delhi
    Security personnel stand guard alongside barricades on a national highway to stop farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, Mar 6, 2024.
    Detentions foil Delhi protest: Indian farmers
    Protest leaders have planned to resume the protest on Wednesday, urging farmers across India to head for the capital by bus and track

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp