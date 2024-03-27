India strongly objects to US remarks on opposition leader Kejriwal's arrest

India has strongly objected to remarks made by the United States on the arrest of key opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

New Delhi's objection came two days after Washington said it is closely following reports of Kejriwal's arrest and that it encourages a fair legal process.

Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governs the national capital territory and the northern state of Punjab, was arrested last week by the federal financial crime-fighting agency on corruption charges, weeks before India begins voting in general elections on Apr 19.

AAP, all of whose main leaders are now imprisoned in connection with the case, says he has been "falsely arrested" in a "fabricated case". The federal government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deny political interference.