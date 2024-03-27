    বাংলা

    India strongly objects to US remarks on opposition leader Kejriwal's arrest

    The objection comes two days after Washington said it is closely following reports of Kejriwal's arrest and that it encourages a fair legal process

    Reuters
    Published : 27 March 2024, 09:35 AM
    Updated : 27 March 2024, 09:35 AM

    India has strongly objected to remarks made by the United States on the arrest of key opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

    New Delhi's objection came two days after Washington said it is closely following reports of Kejriwal's arrest and that it encourages a fair legal process.

    Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governs the national capital territory and the northern state of Punjab, was arrested last week by the federal financial crime-fighting agency on corruption charges, weeks before India begins voting in general elections on Apr 19.

    AAP, all of whose main leaders are now imprisoned in connection with the case, says he has been "falsely arrested" in a "fabricated case". The federal government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deny political interference.

    "India's legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

    "In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents," it said.

    Kejriwal's arrest after the announcement of elections has angered the opposition alliance challenging Modi and drawn international attention.

    The US comments on Kejriwal followed those by Germany, which said Berlin assumes and expects that the standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case.

    In response, New Delhi summoned a German envoy to protest against the remarks. The acting US deputy chief of mission in New Delhi was also summoned on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

    India and the US enjoy close, strategic ties and Washington has increasingly come to see New Delhi as an important partner in its effort to push back against China's growing power worldwide.

    RELATED STORIES
    Policemen stand guard outside Shaheedi Park amid the call given by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to protest against the arrest of the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India Mar 23, 2024. REUTERS
    Indian opposition supporters held ahead of protest at Modi's home
    The detainees attempted to march to Modi's residence to protest against last week's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
    Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protest against the arrest of the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, India March 23, 2024.
    US encourages 'fair, transparent' process for arrested Indian opposition figure
    The US is closely following reports of the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process
    Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo. Reuters
    Kejriwal remanded in custody in graft case
    The Delhi chief minister was arrested for alleged corruption in the city’s liquor policy
    Delhi Chief Minister and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal waves to his supporters during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Delhi chief minister Kejriwal arrested
    The arrest means the main leaders of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail, following the arrests last year of two of Kejriwal's deputies in the same case - which the party has called "dirt ...

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin