    বাংলা

    US encourages 'fair, transparent' process for arrested Indian opposition figure

    The US is closely following reports of the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process

    Reuters
    Published : 26 March 2024, 03:18 AM
    Updated : 26 March 2024, 03:18 AM

    The US is closely following reports of the arrest of Indian opposition figure Arvind Kejriwal and encourages a fair legal process, a State Department spokesperson said on Monday after Germany's reaction to the case sparked a protest from India.

    Kejriwal, a national opposition figure and chief minister of Delhi's capital territory, was arrested by India's financial crime-fighting agency on Thursday on corruption charges that his political party rejects, a month before national elections.

    "We encourage a fair, transparent, and timely legal process for Chief Minister Kejriwal," the U.S. spokesperson said in response to an emailed query about the case, in which India summoned a German envoy on Saturday to protest against his government's remarks about the arrest.

    Asked about the arrest at a government press conference on Friday, Sebastian Fischer, spokesperson for Germany's foreign office said that like anyone else facing accusations, Kejriwal was entitled to a fair and impartial trial.

    "We assume and expect that the standards relating to independence of judiciary and basic democratic principles will also be applied in this case," he said.

    New Delhi summoned the German embassy's deputy chief of mission, Georg Enzweiler, "and conveyed India’s strong protest," at the remarks, India's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

    "We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary," it said in a statement. "Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted."

    Asked about India's protest to Germany, the State Department spokesperson said: "We would refer you to the German Foreign Ministry for comment on their discussions with the Indian government."

    Washington has increasingly come to see India as an important strategic and economic partner in its effort to push back against China's growing power worldwide.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has frequently shown itself sensitive to human rights criticism, and rights advocates have accused US President Joe Biden's administration of putting strategic considerations above such issues in its dealings with New Delhi.

    New Delhi and Berlin also share good ties, and the two countries have been coming closer on strategic issues, including defense technology.

    India's government and Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party deny any political interference in the case involving Kejriwal and other leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party.

    India's Washington embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the State Department's reaction.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh politics heats up over India’s position 2 and a half months after election
    Politics heats up over India’s position on Jan 7 polls
    BNP expresses solidarity with a campaign to boycott Indian products, a move Awami League says aims to destabilise the market
    Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo. Reuters
    Kejriwal remanded in custody in graft case
    The Delhi chief minister was arrested for alleged corruption in the city’s liquor policy
    Police detain a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest after the party's main leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial crime agency, in New Delhi, India Mar 22, 2024.
    India opposition members held after arrest of Kejriwal
    Police detain dozens of members of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party as they gathered in protest against the arrest of their leader for graft
    Delhi Chief Minister and leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal waves to his supporters during celebrations at the party headquarters in New Delhi, India, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Delhi chief minister Kejriwal arrested
    The arrest means the main leaders of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail, following the arrests last year of two of Kejriwal's deputies in the same case - which the party has called "dirt ...

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin