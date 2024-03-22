    বাংলা

    Delhi chief minister Kejriwal arrested in liquor graft case

    The arrest means the main leaders of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail, following the arrests last year of two of Kejriwal's deputies in the same case - which the party has called "dirty politics"

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2024, 06:08 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2024, 06:08 PM

    India's financial crime agency arrested Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi on Thursday, in connection with graft allegations relating to the city's liquor policy, his party said, a setback for the opposition ahead of elections.

    The arrest means the main leaders of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are in jail, following the arrests last year of two of Kejriwal's deputies in the same case - which the party has called "dirty politics".

    The agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is investigating allegations that a liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022, which ended its control over sale of liquor in the capital, gave undue advantages to private retailers. The policy was subsequently withdrawn.

    Atishi, an AAP lawmaker from Delhi, said on social media that the party was seeking to quash the latest arrest.

    "We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," she said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The Indian flag, the US flag and people miniatures with laptops are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2024.
    India 'screwed up': How the US lobbied New Delhi to reverse laptop rules
    In August, India imposed rules requiring firms like Apple, Dell and HP to obtain licences for all shipments of imported laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on after speaking with media inside the parliament premises upon his arrival on the first day of the budget session in New Delhi, India, Jan 31, 2024.
    Modi shows confidence about elections
    The Indian prime minister asks all ministries to propose annual goals for their departments for the next five years
    Police officers walk in front of India's parliament building a day before its inauguration in New Delhi, Sept 18, 2023.
    Vedanta, Airtel, Essel among top funders of Indian political parties
    The companies were among the country's top political funders over the last five years under a now-scrapped opaque funding system, data shows
    A farmer holds a mock plough as he attends a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021, New Delhi, India, Mar 14, 2024.
    Farmers rally in New Delhi to demand higher crop prices
    The rally comes a month after police wielding tear gas and water cannons halted a farmers' march outside New Delhi

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp