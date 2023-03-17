India should keep lid on wheat exports to replenish local stocks: flour millers

India should extend a ban on wheat exports in place since last year to help ensure lower domestic prices and sufficient stocks for consumers, a flour millers' industry body said on Thursday.

Exports of the grain from India, the world's second biggest producer, surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine boosted global prices, but a sudden rise in temperatures in March 2022 shrivelled the crop and cut yields, pushing local prices higher.

India imposed a ban in May last year, within days of promising to supply large quantities of the grain to a host of countries reeling from sky-high prices and severe shortages of the staple.