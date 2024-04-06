India allows exports of essential goods to Maldives

India has allowed limited exports of essential commodities, including sugar, wheat, rice, and onions, to the Maldives, the government said on Friday, even as ties between Male and New Delhi remained tense amid rising Chinese influence.

India, a leading exporter of rice, sugar and onions, has imposed various curbs on exports of these food commodities to keep a lid on local prices ahead of the general election.

Shipments of these commodities in the 2024/25 financial year which started on Apr 1 to Maldives "will be exempted from any existing or future restriction/prohibition on export," the government said in a notification.