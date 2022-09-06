Withdrawal of water from Kushiyara by Bangladesh among 7 deals with India

Dhaka and New Delhi have signed seven memoranda of understanding, or MoUs, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India.

The agreements to boost cooperation were signed after Hasina sat for talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Tuesday.

The MoUs cover a wide range of topics. The first allows Bangladesh to withdraw 153 cusecs of water from the Kushiyara River at Rahimpur.

The second promises scientific cooperation between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India and the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.