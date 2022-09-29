'Living in the stone age': Offline for 18 months in Indian Kashmir

LAWS FLOUTED

Internet shutdowns have become more sophisticated worldwide, lasting longer, harming people and the economy, and targeting vulnerable groups, according to Access Now, which recorded some 182 internet shutdowns in 34 countries last year, up from 159 shutdowns in 29 nations the previous year.

India is one of the few countries in the world to have codified rules in 2017 under which the internet can be shut.

And in 2020, the Supreme Court said that access to the internet was a fundamental right, and that the indefinite shutdown of the internet in Kashmir was illegal. It also said that all orders on internet shutdowns must be made public.

Yet officials have continued to pull the plug - including in Kashmir - often without giving reasons, and the courts have rarely challenged the government, Bapat said.

"It is difficult to challenge the suspension of internet services because by the time the aggrieved parties reach the courts, the internet shutdown orders expire," he said.

"But the legal challenges are needed because of the frequency with which the laws are flouted."

In a significant shift earlier this year, the Calcutta high court struck down an order by the West Bengal state government suspending internet services in several districts, aimed at stopping students from cheating in the exams.

In its judgment, the court said the order was "unreasoned" and did not show a public emergency.