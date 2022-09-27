    বাংলা

    India cracks down on Islamic group for 'anti-national activities'

    The authorities detain scores of members linked to the PFI, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 11:46 AM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 11:46 AM

    Indian authorities detained scores of members of an Islamic organisation on Tuesday, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities.

    The arrests follow a crackdown earlier this month on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in which about 100 people were detained.

    The PFI has condemned the detentions and related raids as harassment and held street protests.

    "This is nothing but prevention of the right to democratic protests against the central government's witch-hunt targeting PFI and is quite natural and expected under this autocratic system," PFI said on Twitter on Tuesday after what it called "massive arrests".

    Police in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh said they detained 57 persons linked to the PFI on Tuesday because of "violent acts conducted by them and their rising anti-national activities across the country".

    Similar detentions were made in the northeastern state of Assam, its chief minister told reporters, days after he asked for a ban on the PFI.

    Earlier this month, the federal National Investigation Agency raided locations in the states of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and detained some PFI members, accusing them of organising training camps to "commit terrorist acts" or being involved in "anti-national activities".

    The PFI has supported causes like street protests against a 2019 citizenship law that many Muslims see as discriminatory.

    Muslims account for 13% of India's 1.4 billion people and many have complained of marginalisation under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

    The party denies the charges and points to data that all Indians irrespective of religion are benefiting from Modi's focus on economic development and social welfare.

    RELATED STORIES
    Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India, make weapons system
    Defence manufacturer Saab to set up new facility in India
    The facility will manufacture its Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons system in the country, a top executive says
    India's Congress party likely to get first non-Gandhi chief in 25 years
    India's Congress party likely to get first non-Gandhi chief in 25 years
    The party has ruled the country for much of India's independent history, mostly led by a member of the Gandhi family
    Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman
    Family, supporters demand justice in alleged murder of Indian woman
    19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who worked at a resort, was thrown into a canal after her killing. Her murderer is allegedly the son of a former state minister
    Nepal in fresh turmoil as president declines to sign citizenship law
    Nepal in turmoil as president declines to sign citizenship law
    The bill proposes, among other changes, to give citizenship certificates to children whose parents' whereabouts are not known

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher