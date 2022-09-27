Indian authorities detained scores of members of an Islamic organisation on Tuesday, accusing them of violence and anti-national activities.

The arrests follow a crackdown earlier this month on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in which about 100 people were detained.

The PFI has condemned the detentions and related raids as harassment and held street protests.

"This is nothing but prevention of the right to democratic protests against the central government's witch-hunt targeting PFI and is quite natural and expected under this autocratic system," PFI said on Twitter on Tuesday after what it called "massive arrests".