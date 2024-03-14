Thousands of farmers rally in New Delhi to demand higher crop prices

Thousands of farmers rode buses and trains from across India to gather on Thursday at a rally in the capital, New Delhi, pressing a demand for higher guaranteed prices for their crops, as they faced down police barricades and tough security.

The rally, days before general elections are expected to be called in an exercise that will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek a rare third term, comes a month after police wielding tear gas and water cannons halted a farmers' march outside New Delhi.

"Through this meeting, we want to show government authorities that we are not too far from reaching our goals," Darshan Pal, of a farmers' group, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), told news agency ANI.

"We can surround Delhi whenever we want."