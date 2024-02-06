Indian state led by Modi's party seeks to ban polygamy, give women more rights

An Indian state ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party on Tuesday presented a bill on personal laws that will apply across religions, including banning polygamy and granting equal inheritance rights to sons and daughters.

The proposed bill in Uttarakhand, a northern state along the Himalayas, is likely to be used as template by several other states ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a long-running pledge, despite opposition from some Muslim leaders.

"The Constitution inspires us to seek equality and harmony and the commitment to implement the Uniform Civil Code law will act as a bridge towards that," Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on X social media before presenting the bill in the assembly amid an uproar by some opposition members.