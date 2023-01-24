    বাংলা

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Nepal, tremors felt in New Delhi

    There were no immediate reports of any casualties

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Jan 2023, 09:41 AM
    Updated : 24 Jan 2023, 09:41 AM

    An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across India's capital New Delhi.

    The quake was at a depth of 10 km and was about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal's Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu.

    Social media users in India said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

