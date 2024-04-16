3 burnt as AC explodes in Savar tailor’s shop

Three people have been burnt after an air conditioner explosion sparked a fire at a tailor’s shop in Dhaka’s Savar. At least seven people, including pedestrians, were injured by shards of broken glass when the glass door to the store shattered.

The incident occurred at the Adrita Fabrics and Tailors shop at Bahar Super Market in the Grenda Bus Stand area around 9pm on Monday.

Three nearby stores were also damaged in the incident.

The burn victims were identified as Adrita Fabrics owner Md Yusuf Khan, 40, his friend Nahid Hassan, 42, and customer Ansar Ali, 50.

Yusuf and Nahid have been admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital, while Ali has been sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.